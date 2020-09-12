Volunteers clean up beautiful Ellsworth brook

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers grabbed their gloves and trash bags for Ellsworth’s Annual Card Brook Cleanup.

Roughly 30 people attended the event held in partnership with Frenchman Bay Convervancy.

Folks picked up all sorts of garbage in and around the area.

A safe physically distanced activity organizers say this yearly cleanup is essential to keeping wildlife in the area safe.

Theresa Oleksiw, Ellsworth City Planner says, “We want to protect the brook. There are still brook trout in this brook and that’s pretty amazing considering all of the shopping centers around here. all of the runoff, every time there is a storm and all the storm water it all runs off into the brook and that’s what pollutes the brook.”

The city’s planning department is working with developers to prevent destructive stormwater runoff, in part by adding planters and green spaces that can help absorb and filter stormwater before it gets to the brook.

Organizers say their hope is to one day make a public trail along the brook for residents of Ellsworth to enjoy.

