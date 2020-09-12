Advertisement

People in Bangor mourn lives lost in 9/11 and COVID-19 pandemic

Chain of concern formed in Cascade Park
Chain of concern formed in Cascade Park
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Chain of Concern was formed at Cascade Park in Bangor on Friday, Sept. 11 to mourn those who died on 9/11 and those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

People lined the sidewalk outside the park with signs and flowers.

There was also music to pay respects to those lost.

The organizer of the event, Ilze Petersons, says it was important to pay tribute to 9/11 victims as well as the victims of the current pandemic.

“We’re also here to mourn the 190,000 more than 190,000, who have died from coronavirus,” explained Petersons.

Those in attendance followed recommended COVID-19 guidelines wearing masks while practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old Town firefighters honor heroic actions of 9/11 first responders

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They climbed 78 stories.

News

Downeast teachers get an unexpected “thank you”

Updated: 1 hours ago
A flower shop owner teamed up with a car dealer to surprise teachers at 26 different school in Downeast Maine with flowers of appreciation

News

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Updated: 2 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor has outkicked its coverage when it comes to this NFL season.

Latest News

News

Downeast community gathers for flag waving event

Updated: 2 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Bangor International Airport holds ceremony to remember 9/11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Bagpipers played 'Amazing Grace' between the announcements.

News

Downeast community reflects on 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

News

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wreaths Across America held a flag-raising event at the Flag Ladies Monument.

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Owner, John Lorenz, has put in months of work with the state to make this happen.