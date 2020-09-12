People in Bangor mourn lives lost in 9/11 and COVID-19 pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Chain of Concern was formed at Cascade Park in Bangor on Friday, Sept. 11 to mourn those who died on 9/11 and those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

People lined the sidewalk outside the park with signs and flowers.

There was also music to pay respects to those lost.

The organizer of the event, Ilze Petersons, says it was important to pay tribute to 9/11 victims as well as the victims of the current pandemic.

“We’re also here to mourn the 190,000 more than 190,000, who have died from coronavirus,” explained Petersons.

Those in attendance followed recommended COVID-19 guidelines wearing masks while practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.