Old Town firefighters honor heroic actions of 9/11 first responders
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Honoring the heroic actions of first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others 19 years ago.
That’s why the Old Town Fire and Rescue headed to the University of Maine on Friday.
You can see some of their team climbing the bleachers in their gear.
They say it weighs around 45 pounds.
They climbed 78 stories.
They say 78 symbolizes the highest known floor New York firefighters reached at the World Trade Center that day before the buildings collapsed.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.