Old Town firefighters honor heroic actions of 9/11 first responders

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Honoring the heroic actions of first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others 19 years ago.

That’s why the Old Town Fire and Rescue headed to the University of Maine on Friday.

Crews wanted to honor the brave actions of the first responders that perished in the attacks 19 years ago today. To... Posted by Old Town Fire Rescue on Friday, September 11, 2020

You can see some of their team climbing the bleachers in their gear.

They say it weighs around 45 pounds.

They climbed 78 stories.

They say 78 symbolizes the highest known floor New York firefighters reached at the World Trade Center that day before the buildings collapsed.

