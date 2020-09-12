Advertisement

Old Town firefighters honor heroic actions of 9/11 first responders

Old Town Fire and Rescue honors the heroic actions of first responders.
Old Town Fire and Rescue honors the heroic actions of first responders.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Honoring the heroic actions of first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others 19 years ago.

That’s why the Old Town Fire and Rescue headed to the University of Maine on Friday.

Crews wanted to honor the brave actions of the first responders that perished in the attacks 19 years ago today. To...

Posted by Old Town Fire Rescue on Friday, September 11, 2020

You can see some of their team climbing the bleachers in their gear.

They say it weighs around 45 pounds.

They climbed 78 stories.

They say 78 symbolizes the highest known floor New York firefighters reached at the World Trade Center that day before the buildings collapsed.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downeast teachers get an unexpected “thank you”

Updated: 1 hours ago
A flower shop owner teamed up with a car dealer to surprise teachers at 26 different school in Downeast Maine with flowers of appreciation

News

People in Bangor mourn lives lost in 9/11 and COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
People lined the sidewalk outside the park with signs and flowers.

News

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Updated: 2 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor has outkicked its coverage when it comes to this NFL season.

Latest News

News

Downeast community gathers for flag waving event

Updated: 2 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Bangor International Airport holds ceremony to remember 9/11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Bagpipers played 'Amazing Grace' between the announcements.

News

Downeast community reflects on 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

News

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wreaths Across America held a flag-raising event at the Flag Ladies Monument.

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Owner, John Lorenz, has put in months of work with the state to make this happen.