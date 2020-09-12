Advertisement

Mainly Clear Tonight, Vairably Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is pushing off to our east. With that, skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back to the 40s for most areas.

During the day tomorrow it will remain dry with mostly sunny skies to start. There will be some increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon. These clouds are associated with a cold front that will pass the state early Monday morning. Along with this, a few showers are possible, generally at night. Highs on Sunday will be much cooler across the north with some 50s and 60s, low 70s south. A strong high pressure system once again builds in for Monday and Tuesday. This will bring us mainly sunny skies both days, along with cooler temperatures and low humidity. Highs on both days will generally top out in the 60s statewide.

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lows will drop back to the 40s for most with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunshine to start with some increasing clouds for the afternoon. A few showers possible at night. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be breezy with winds south at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s south, cooler with 50s to mid 60s north.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and cooler across the state. Highs will top out in the 50s north, low to mid 60s south.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine expected with high that will top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A widely scattered shower is possible across the north.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clear Tonight, Variably Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
High pressure is pushing off to our east. With that, skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back to the 40s for most areas.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
With high pressure in control, skies will remain clear tonight with a chilly night ahead. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s north, to lower and middle 40s south.

Forecast

Clear & Chilly Tonight, Lots of Sunshine & Pleasant Day Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
With high pressure in control, skies will remain clear tonight with a chilly night ahead. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s north, to lower and middle 40s south.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front passed the state last night and with that, a much cooler day with highs only topping out in the 60s across the state. It is breezy across the region as well with wind gusts as high as 20-25 mph. Sunny skies are expected to continue as well.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT
|
A cold front passed the state last night and with that, a much cooler day with highs only topping out in the 60s across the state. It is breezy across the region as well with wind gusts as high as 20-25 mph. Sunny skies are expected to continue as well.

Forecast

Breezy, Cooler & Less Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A northerly breeze will usher cooler and very comfortable air into the state today. High pressure over the Great Lakes region will slide eastward over the 24-48 hours keeping our weather nice and quiet through most of the weekend. Lingering clouds to start our Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies as the morning progresses with a good deal of sunshine expected for the afternoon.

Forecast

Bright, Breezy & Cooler Today

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure building into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine today and Saturday. High temperatures tooday will range from upper 50s and low 60s over northern parts of Maine to the mid 60s and upper 60s from the Bangor Region south.

Forecast

Scattered Evening Showers & Storms, Bright, Breezy & Cooler Friday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
Scattered Evening Showers & Storms, Bright, Breezy & Cooler Friday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak area of low pressure will drag a cold front through the state this afternoon and evening. As the front moves through, we will see a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly across the northern half of the state this afternoon and mainly this evening elsewhere. It’ll be warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80° and dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Muggy Today, A Few PM Shower/Storms Possible

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front remains stalled out across the northern half of the state this morning. A weak area of low pressure will ride along the stalled cold front today, dragging the cold front through the state this afternoon and evening.