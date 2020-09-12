Mainly Clear Tonight, Vairably Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is pushing off to our east. With that, skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back to the 40s for most areas.

During the day tomorrow it will remain dry with mostly sunny skies to start. There will be some increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon. These clouds are associated with a cold front that will pass the state early Monday morning. Along with this, a few showers are possible, generally at night. Highs on Sunday will be much cooler across the north with some 50s and 60s, low 70s south. A strong high pressure system once again builds in for Monday and Tuesday. This will bring us mainly sunny skies both days, along with cooler temperatures and low humidity. Highs on both days will generally top out in the 60s statewide.

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lows will drop back to the 40s for most with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunshine to start with some increasing clouds for the afternoon. A few showers possible at night. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be breezy with winds south at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s south, cooler with 50s to mid 60s north.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and cooler across the state. Highs will top out in the 50s north, low to mid 60s south.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine expected with high that will top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A widely scattered shower is possible across the north.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.