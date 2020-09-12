Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 45 new coronavirus cases; one new death

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting the first death in over a week.

A woman in her 80s from Somerset County has died with coronavirus.

This brings the statewide death toll to 135.

There are 45 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Three have yet to be classified.

This makes for a total of 4,834 cases statewide.

488 cases are active, an increase of 21 since Friday.

20 more people have recovered.

Looking at a breakdown by county, the largest increase of cases is in York County.

There are 22 new cases there for a total of 976.

170 of the cases are active.

Cumberland County cases went up by ten for a total of 2,241.

Somerset County cases increased by five for a total of 74.

19 cases are active.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Additional coronavirus cases linked to Sanford area funeral and reception

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are now ten cases being linked to that service and reception.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Latest News

Local

DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT
|
By Catherine Pegram
York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The state has now gone a week with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.