Maine CDC reports 45 new coronavirus cases; one new death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting the first death in over a week.

A woman in her 80s from Somerset County has died with coronavirus.

This brings the statewide death toll to 135.

There are 45 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Three have yet to be classified.

This makes for a total of 4,834 cases statewide.

488 cases are active, an increase of 21 since Friday.

20 more people have recovered.

Looking at a breakdown by county, the largest increase of cases is in York County.

There are 22 new cases there for a total of 976.

170 of the cases are active.

Cumberland County cases went up by ten for a total of 2,241.

Somerset County cases increased by five for a total of 74.

19 cases are active.

