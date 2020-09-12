Advertisement

Freeport Flag Ladies call for unity as nation remembers 9/11

It was one of several ceremonies held across the state on Friday.
It was one of several ceremonies held across the state on Friday.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) -The three women dubbed the “Freeport flag ladies” have come out of retirement on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Elaine Greene, Carmen Footer, and JoAnn Miller joined Friday in a commemoration of the anniversary in their hometown.

The three women waved their flags on Main Street after the 9/11 attacks, and it became a weekly ritual over 18 years.

Greene said the country needs to return to the unity after the attacks, when people put aside political ideologies.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old Town firefighters honor heroic actions of 9/11 first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They climbed 78 stories.

News

Downeast teachers get an unexpected “thank you”

Updated: 3 hours ago
A flower shop owner teamed up with a car dealer to surprise teachers at 26 different school in Downeast Maine with flowers of appreciation

News

People in Bangor mourn lives lost in 9/11 and COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
People lined the sidewalk outside the park with signs and flowers.

News

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

Latest News

News

Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor has outkicked its coverage when it comes to this NFL season.

News

Downeast community gathers for flag waving event

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Bangor International Airport holds ceremony to remember 9/11

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Bagpipers played 'Amazing Grace' between the announcements.

News

Downeast community reflects on 9/11

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

News

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wreaths Across America held a flag-raising event at the Flag Ladies Monument.