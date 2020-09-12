Freeport Flag Ladies call for unity as nation remembers 9/11

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) -The three women dubbed the “Freeport flag ladies” have come out of retirement on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Elaine Greene, Carmen Footer, and JoAnn Miller joined Friday in a commemoration of the anniversary in their hometown.

The three women waved their flags on Main Street after the 9/11 attacks, and it became a weekly ritual over 18 years.

Greene said the country needs to return to the unity after the attacks, when people put aside political ideologies.

