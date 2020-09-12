Downeast teachers get an unexpected “thank you”

Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - It’s not even 7:30 on a Friday morning.

But Barbara Courschesne, owner of The Bud Connection in Ellsworth is already on her 4th flower delivery.

She’s on a mission, showing appreciation to teachers all across Downeast Maine, and she’s got a long day ahead.

“We’re doing 26 schools, roughly 750 employees, and roughly three thousand stems of flowers we’re delivering today.”

It’s the best way she knows to say thank you to those in a profession that’s becoming more challenging during the pandemic.

“We’re in the ‘feel good’ business. So even on people’s worst day, flowers tend to be uplifting and bring joy.”

The flowers are a donation from the bud connection with a sponsorship from Stanley Subaru in Trenton, who also helped with deliveries in Blue Hill.

“Teachers are one of the most under-appreciated professions around," said Stanley Business Development Manager Jason Craig. "They’re always struggling to make sure the kids have everything they need for education, so it’s just our way to say thank you.”

Friday’s flower delivery was a welcome surprise for teachers all throughout the Downeast Region, and it comes at the end of a strange and difficult first week of school.

“I just think they need a little pick me up,” Courschesne said.

Wendy Littlefield, the Mount Desert High School Business Manager, agreed.

“The hours that these teachers and our administrators- right from our janitors to our superintendent- have put in this summer to make this school year get off to a start, like… there’s been a lot of bumps in the road.”

Courschesne is the first to say she can’t help with textbooks or lesson plans,

But she’s happy to offer the thing she’s best at.

“If we can just spread some joy, I’m all about the joy. I’m a joy spreader.”

