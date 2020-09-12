Advertisement

Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage

Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage
Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor has outkicked its coverage when it comes to this NFL season.

A typically popular place to watch football on Sundays, Hero’s will do away with its NFL Sunday Ticket programming due to the high cost of renewing their subscription.

COVID-19 guidelines have forced restrictions on places like Hero’s, which will limit the number of customers that can enjoy a beverage and catch a game.

Owner, Christina Paradis, spoke with us about the challenges she has faced and why she still thinks Hero’s is the place to be on Sundays.

“We won’t have Sunday Ticket, but that just means we won’t have all of the games," Paradis said. "We will still have as many as we can, but we just won’t have quite all of them.”

The New England Patriots kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Dolphins.

That game will be on at Hero’s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People mourn lives lost in 9/11 and COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
People lined the sidewalk outside the park with signs and flowers.

News

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Updated: 29 minutes ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Downeast community gathers for flag waving event

Updated: 42 minutes ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Bangor International Airport holds ceremony to remember 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Bagpipers played 'Amazing Grace' between the announcements.

Latest News

News

Downeast community reflects on 9/11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

News

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wreaths Across America held a flag-raising event at the Flag Ladies Monument.

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Owner, John Lorenz, has put in months of work with the state to make this happen.

News

Ahead of film premiere, John Bapst alum gives students advice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A film made by a John Bapst graduate will have its premiere in Bangor this weekend.

News

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organizers for the event say even during this pandemic, it’s important we never forget that day.

News

Artist displaying work at Bangor restaurant for National Recovery Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A local artist is using art to inspire those suffering from substance use disorders.