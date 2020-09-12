Bangor sports bar talks challenges of COVID-19 and sports coverage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor has outkicked its coverage when it comes to this NFL season.

A typically popular place to watch football on Sundays, Hero’s will do away with its NFL Sunday Ticket programming due to the high cost of renewing their subscription.

COVID-19 guidelines have forced restrictions on places like Hero’s, which will limit the number of customers that can enjoy a beverage and catch a game.

Owner, Christina Paradis, spoke with us about the challenges she has faced and why she still thinks Hero’s is the place to be on Sundays.

“We won’t have Sunday Ticket, but that just means we won’t have all of the games," Paradis said. "We will still have as many as we can, but we just won’t have quite all of them.”

The New England Patriots kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Dolphins.

That game will be on at Hero’s.

