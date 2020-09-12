Advertisement

Additional coronavirus cases linked to Sanford area funeral and reception

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting new cases of coronavirus associated with a Sanford area funeral and reception on August 31st.

There are now ten cases being linked to that service.

That’s an increase of three since Wednesday.

The funeral took place outdoors at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

The reception occurred indoors and outdoors at Sanford American Legion Post 443 on Main Street in Springvale.

Additionally, individuals now confirmed with COVID-19 who attended the funeral and reception went to social clubs in the area, potentially exposing others at those clubs to the virus.

Anyone who attended the funeral or reception or went to American Legion Post 443 since August 31, 2020, should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus and/or have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested.

Additionally, attendees of the following clubs on the following dates were potentially exposed to the virus and should take the same steps:

  • Sanford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9935 on Hutchenson Street in Sanford from August 24 to the present (outbreak opened 9/11/2020)
  • Lafayette Social Club on Winter Street in Sanford between August 27 and September 2 (outbreak opened 9/5/2020)
  • Wolves Club on High Street in Sanford from August 26 to the present
  • Springvale Social Club on Bridge Street in Springvale from September 1 to the present
  • Sanford Elks Lodge on Elm Street in Sanford from September 3 to the present
  • Amvets Sanford Post 3 on School Street in Sanford from August 26 to the present (outbreak opened 9/9/2020)

These outbreaks have not been linked to ongoing outbreak investigations at other sites in York County, but epidemiological investigation continues.

Individuals who believe they may have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms, may get a test under the Department of Health and Human Services' Standing Order. A list of sites providing tests under the DHHS Standing Order, which includes DHHS-sponsored swab and send sites that offer testing at no charge, is available on the Keep Maine Healthy website. In York County, state-sponsored sites include Promerica Health located at the Maine Visitor Information Center in Kittery. It operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Appointments can be made at  covidtestforme.com. Additionally, Nasson Health Care in Sanford is offering tests; appointments can be made by calling 207-490-6900.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches among many others. A comprehensive list of symptoms can be found here.

Individuals who experience any symptoms of COVID-19 or who otherwise do not feel well should not go to work or attend gatherings of any size.

