5th Annual Ride for Sarah’s House Held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - Over 50 motorcyclists from across Maine rode for a good cause.

It was for the 5th annual Ride for Sarah’s House, where bikers registered and traveled up Routes 15 and 16 to raise money for Sarah’s House, a cancer treatment center that serves as a home away from home for patients and their families.

On top of paying to register, entrants could also join a 50/50 raffle and have some barbecue after the ride.

Organizers for the ride say they’re happy to support a cause like Sarah’s House.

“And this kind of hits home with a lot of families. Anybody whose dealing with cancer treatment, it’s a tough thing on their life. And, to be able to have a place that can go, and kind of feel like you’re home and still be going through what you’re going through is a great cause,” said Brain Hansen, organizer and Captain of the Charleston Fire Department.

If you couldn’t make it to the ride but still want to help, you can donate to Sarah’s House at https://www.sarahshouseofmaine.org/

