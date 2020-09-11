York County remains high concern with COVID-19 cases , Maine CDC says

YORK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -The Director of the Maine CDC says there is a concern when it comes to the coronavirus cases in York county.

There are 15 new cases there on Thursday.

The positivity rate is 2.1%.

He said that’s about four times high as the statewide average.

That’s point 5.5% on Thursday.

Shah said two weeks ago the positivity rate in York County was 1.3%.

Shah says the rate of the cases over the past 14 days is about eight new cases for every 10,000 people in York County.

Statewide the average rate of cases is about 2.66 forever 10,000 people over the last two weeks.

Two weeks ago the rate of new cases in York County was 4.72 per 10,000.

“For that reason, York County remains of significant epidemiological concern partly because of the positivity rate, partly because of the high rate of new cases and partly because of the continued presence of several multifocal outbreaks across the county.”

We know there have been a number of outbreaks in York County including 82 cases of coronavirus at the jail.

