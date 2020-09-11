Advertisement

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

A sea of red, white and blue lined Route 1A in Downeast Maine on Friday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - It’s a day of remembrance around the country as many reflect on what happened 19 years ago

Along Route 1 near Columbia Falls, there was a sea of red, white, and blue on Friday morning.

Wreaths Across America held a flag-waving event at the Flag Ladies Monument.

They paused to honor the victims of 9/11 and showed appreciation for first responders.

The flags on Route 1A near the Acadia National Cemetery were put up before the ceremony, a symbolic salute to patriotism.

Morrill Worcester, a founder of Wreaths Across America, said, “We really ought to have this thing connected to the new cemetery. That’s just down the road here. It’s about 8/10 of a mile from here or so.”

“He felt compelled to put more flags up because he thinks we need it right now, so he started with a few and the next thing I knew, he had a mile of flags that run from here to the national cemetery," Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, said.

Wreaths Across America members tell us this is not the only day these flags go up.

They venture out every Tuesday morning, just like the Freeport Flag Ladies did, for a flag-waving ceremony.

Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Friday, September 11, 2020

