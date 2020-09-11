Thomas College using caution at practice, preparing for fall games

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College is one of a few colleges in the state preparing to hold fall sports. The possibility of playing games is still there. Practice is underway and we caught up with the Terriers to learn about training during the pandemic.

“Just the mental part its just tough,” says Thomas soccer’s Cooper Lyons, “With everything different, it’s hard to get over that. With my team, and with my housing this year, I am with a bunch of my teammates and we are getting through it together. Which is really nice.”

“The last 5 months, I have been going crazy being home and by myself," says Thomas field hockey’s MacKenzie Oberholzer, "I needed to be back her with my team. Here with them. College is such an experience and I’m so glad we are able to enjoy it even if we are 6 feet apart. "

Thomas is in phase 1 of their return to play. But they are back to their sports and their teammates.

“It’s been exciting but very different from past years,” says Lyons, “There are a lot of protocols stuff we have to follow with the masks.”

“It was the safest things for us to have our athletes wear masks, even if they are social distancing,” says Thomas Athletic Director and Men’s Head Soccer Coach Chris Parsons, “It was to stay consistent with what we are doing on campus and to keep everybody safe.”

Because they are wearing masks, they limited conditioning, and focused on individual skill development.

“We are in pods. We have 18 players on our team and so we are in 2 different pods. Sometimes we practice at the same time on different sides of the field. Sometimes we have our same time slot,” says Oberholzer, “It’s making my fall honestly. This is all I wanted. Was to come back and play and to be on the field at least.”

They go into phase two with larger groups next week and the Terriers athletes have been professional in their approach.

“To see all the buy in is really nice and we made it very clear with them that everybody is watching them,” says Parsons.

“We are all following protocol,” adds Lyons, “because we know it is on us to have a season.”

If they maintain health, they will play games starting in October.

“Hopefully we can play against some opponents,” says Lyons.

“Oh yeah! That’s the expectations as soon as we get into October, that first weekend we want to be playing a game,” says Oberholzer, “That’s the goal, hopefully.”

