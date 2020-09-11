Advertisement

State Police investigate human remains found off I-95 in Sherman

Police say no foul play is suspected
Authorities are trying to identify human remains found off I-95 in Sherman
Authorities are trying to identify human remains found off I-95 in Sherman
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating the case of human remains found in the woods off I-95 in Sherman.

We’re told they were discovered Thursday and are believed to be that of a man.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta to help determine the person’s identity.

