Old Town man accused of Bangor bank robbery previously convicted

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor Thursday has previously been convicted of the same crime.

Police arrested 48-year-old Donald Turner of Old Town about 6 p.m., less than four hours after the Bangor Savings Bank on Hogan Road was robbed.

Police say Turner made a threat before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

We’re told when they found Turner, he had a handgun.

Turner is on federal probation for robbing another Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway in Bangor in March of 2011.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Charges are pending against Turner in Thursday’s robbery.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.