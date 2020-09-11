ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The start of the NCAA men’s and women’s hockey season is being delayed by COVID-19. The Hockey Commissioners Association announced all of division I will delay. Each conference will chose the timeline for return to play. Hockey East already said they plan to have a season. Now they have to determine when. They usually start games in early October. The SUNY division-III conference has now delayed to January. Colby’s NESCAC already delayed to the new year as well.

