Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

NORTHPORT Maine (WABI) - Sweet Relief in Northport, one of three of Maine’s first adult-use Marijuana stores, is making the transition from just a medical shop.

Owner, John Lorenz, has put in months of work with the state to make this happen.

“The state is doing it right. Their concerns are being alleviated. The Office of Marijuana Policy is fantastic. They’ve been working with me, and I’ve been working very diligently on paperwork since last December," said Lorenz.

He adds the community has rallied behind him.

“Really positive. The community here in Northport has been just amazing. They’ve been with me," said Lorenz.

According to Maine state law, medical and recreational marijuana have to be sold in separate buildings, so the current medical dispensary is going to become the recreational shop on October 9th, while the medical shop is going to open up right next door.

“I can see it being very exciting the first day, like a Black Friday Sale," said Lorenz.

Sweet Relief expects to extend their hours on that weekend.

“Everything’s ready. We’re ready to host people who are waiting this day. If this wasn’t our shop, I’d be here October 9th," said Lorenz.

The Office of Marijuana Policy has given licenses to two other retail stores, Firestorm Cultivation in Bangor and Theory Wellness of Maine in South Portland.

The office has also issued licenses to four cultivation facilities and one testing facility.

