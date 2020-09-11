Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a Bangor apartment Friday morning.

Authorities were called to a domestic violence incident at a residence on Elizabeth Avenue.

Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.

Authorities blocked off that road and part of Hammond Street.

Around 90 minutes later, they say they were able to talk the man out the apartment without incident.

“We don’t want to have to use the tactical team or negotiators, but when the situation calls for it, we are lucky enough to have both of those available here at Bangor PD,” said Sgt. Wade Betters. “It really helps keep all involved much safer. Negotiators were able to build a rapport with this guy today which ultimately led to him coming out and surrendering peacefully, which is what we were looking for.”

The man has not been indentified, but police say he was out on bail for previous domestic violence charges.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say more charges are likely.

