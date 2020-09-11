Advertisement

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.
Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.
Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a Bangor apartment Friday morning.

Authorities were called to a domestic violence incident at a residence on Elizabeth Avenue.

Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.

Authorities blocked off that road and part of Hammond Street.

Around 90 minutes later, they say they were able to talk the man out the apartment without incident.

“We don’t want to have to use the tactical team or negotiators, but when the situation calls for it, we are lucky enough to have both of those available here at Bangor PD,” said Sgt. Wade Betters. “It really helps keep all involved much safer. Negotiators were able to build a rapport with this guy today which ultimately led to him coming out and surrendering peacefully, which is what we were looking for.”

The man has not been indentified, but police say he was out on bail for previous domestic violence charges.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say more charges are likely.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dedham School students remember and honor 9/11 victims

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The state has now gone a week with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Flags at half staff in remembrance of 9-11 victims and survivors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Flags in Maine will be a half staff today in honor of victims and survivors of September 11th, 2001.

News

The Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble are performing FAFALO next Sunday afternoon.

Updated: 4 hours ago
An upcoming performance in Monson Maine requires both audience members as well as the actors to wear masks.

Latest News

News

Mainers set to commemorate 9/11 anniversary despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Six people with Maine connections were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

News

Bangor School Committee Chairperson responds to online lesson incident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Chairperson Warren Caruso read a statement at Bangor's School Committee meeting.

News

Bangor church to host food drive accompanied by bells and chimes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The church will be accepting non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.

News

York County remains high concern with COVID-19 cases, Maine CDC says

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are 82 cases at the York County Jail.

News

Casco Bay Lines receives another federal boost to offset coronavirus-related costs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It will also help offset the costs of having crews work one week on and one week off.

News

PCHC receives $1.2M to improve telehealth services

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
PCHC received a federal grant to expand and improve rural telehealth services.