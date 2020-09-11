Mainers set to commemorate 9/11 anniversary despite COVID-19 pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks 19 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Six people with Maine connections were killed. Four were on board the flights that crashed in New York, one was inside the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, and another worked at the Pentagon.

Although there will be some changes to accommodate health guidelines, communities around Maine are set to commemorate the day in different ways.

The “Freeport Flag Ladies” will stand along the street in Freeport to wave the flag, like they did every Tuesday morning in the years following the attack. They will be joined by Sen. Susan Collins, and invite the public to join them starting at 9:15 a.m.

Wreaths Across America is calling on everyone across the country to participate in a special ceremony marking the anniversary of the attacks.

They’re asking every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute Friday morning at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37, and 10:03.

Those are the times the four hijacked planes went down that day - 19 years ago.

They encourage people to stand outside at any location, but Wreaths Across America will have a group lining Route 1 near Jonesboro at those times, and you are welcome to join them if you are in the area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.