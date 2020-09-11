Advertisement

Mainers set to commemorate 9/11 anniversary despite COVID-19 pandemic

Six people with Maine connections were killed during the attacks.
Six people with Maine connections were killed during the attacks.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks 19 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Six people with Maine connections were killed. Four were on board the flights that crashed in New York, one was inside the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, and another worked at the Pentagon.

Although there will be some changes to accommodate health guidelines, communities around Maine are set to commemorate the day in different ways.

The “Freeport Flag Ladies” will stand along the street in Freeport to wave the flag, like they did every Tuesday morning in the years following the attack. They will be joined by Sen. Susan Collins, and invite the public to join them starting at 9:15 a.m.

Wreaths Across America is calling on everyone across the country to participate in a special ceremony marking the anniversary of the attacks.

They’re asking every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute Friday morning at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37, and 10:03.

Those are the times the four hijacked planes went down that day - 19 years ago.

They encourage people to stand outside at any location, but Wreaths Across America will have a group lining Route 1 near Jonesboro at those times, and you are welcome to join them if you are in the area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor School Committee Chairperson responds to online lesson incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Chairperson Warren Caruso read a statement at Bangor's School Committee meeting.

News

Bangor church to host food drive accompanied by bells and chimes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The church will be accepting non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.

News

York County remains high concern with COVID-19 cases, Maine CDC says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are 82 cases at the York County Jail.

News

Casco Bay Lines receives another federal boost to offset coronavirus-related costs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It will also help offset the costs of having crews work one week on and one week off.

Latest News

News

PCHC receives $1.2M to improve telehealth services

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
PCHC received a federal grant to expand and improve rural telehealth services.

News

Healthcare officials share mental health resources for employers

Updated: 13 hours ago
Healthcare officials say start by getting enough sleep, exercising, and practicing self-care.

News

Libraries work to provide access to communities

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Monday, the Bangor Public Library will re-open their children’s room to one household at a time by appointment.

News

Judge denies face covering request for NY man awaiting Bangor murder trial

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves' trial is set to begin later in September.

News

Police issue Silver Alert for missing man from Addison

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Daniel Beauregard hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

News

Maine’s wedding industry facing numerous challenges during COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Like other industries around Maine, they’re doing their best to remain optimistic, and they ask their clients to do the same.