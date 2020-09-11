Maine National Guard senior members look to the future, remember the past

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine National Guard has units all across the state.

The 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor works to defend the nation every day.

They were called into action on 9-11.

“The controller said you’re clear to taxi on any taxiway. You’re already cleared to take off, cleared unrestricted climb, cleared to switch to tactical frequency. I looked at the other pilot because we’d never heard anything like that before.”

Col. Ian Gillis tells me that September 11th, 2001 was as much a turning point for the 101st Air Refueling Wing as it was for the rest of the nation. He worked to refuel F-15 fighters guarding the city of Boston in the hours after the attacks.

“From our place overhead Boston, we could see the smoke rising in New York.”

“The 101st Air Refueling Wing has been in the fight ever since.”

Command Chief Master Sgt Scott Osgood says he knows the community has their backs.

“I think there’s probably more military support in the state of Maine than probably any other state that I’ve ever seen.”

He and two other senior members of the Maine National Guard, State Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Dill of the Army National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Frank Roy, Chief of Staff of the Air National Guard, come from small towns in Penobscot County.

“We’re all from Lee Academy." says Osgood. "We all grew up in a small area.”

Among the three of them, they have nearly 100 years of service.

“There’s actually a rich military tradition from the area.” says Roy.

“I grew up with Frank, General Roy’s dad, Frank Roy." says Dill. "He kind of led me to come into the military and learn a skill.”

All of them hope to inspire the next generation to serve and be there when their country needs them.

“I think that the thing I want most of the young folks out there to understand is that the opportunities are there, it’s what you do with them." says Roy. "The people around you that are trying to lead you or mentor you, just listen to all of them. Some of it may not work out for you, but listen to them.”

