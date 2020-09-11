Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The state has now gone a week with no new coronavirus-related deaths.
COVID-19 Stats for 9-11-2020
COVID-19 Stats for 9-11-2020(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state has now gone a week with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The Maine CDC is reporting 32 new cases of coronavirus in Maine Friday.

That brings the total to 4,792.

There are 467 active cases, six less than Thursday.

4,191 people have recovered.

York County saw the largest increase overnight. 15 new cases are being reported there. 156 are active.

Androscoggin County is reporting four new cases.

Hancock, Waldo, and Penobscot Counties each have one new case.

COVID-19 County Stats
COVID-19 County Stats(WABI)

