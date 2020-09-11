Flags at half staff in remembrance of 9-11 victims and survivors

Maine (WABI) - Flags are lowered to half staff Friday in honor of both the victims and survivors of 9-11.

That directive coming from Governor Mills in accordance with President Trump.

Governor Mills also released this statement-

“Nineteen years ago today, in the wake of an unimaginable attack against our nation, Americans of all backgrounds stood together, united not only in our grief, but in our resolve to persevere. While terrorists that day took from us our loved ones, including cherished members of our Maine community, they also revealed the unshakable character and strength of the American spirit. Today, as we pause in solemn remembrance of those we lost, and as we pay unending gratitude to our heroic first responders, let us also remember the courage and conviction that carried us through those difficult moments and know that it continues to live on in us all these years later.”

Senator Angus King also released a statement-

“On September 11th, 2001, unthinkable terror struck at the heart of our nation. Across the country, Americans watched together in horror as terrorist attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people – those who were simply going about their daily business, and those who undertook heroic efforts to help those in need. These vicious acts of hate sought to strike at our very values, but they did not succeed; in the dark days that followed, the strength of America shone through.

“We take this day to remember those who were lost on that terrible day. We take this day to honor the first responders, who put themselves at risk to serve others. And we take this day to also call to mind the national sense of unity that that shone through so brightly in the aftermath of these attacks, and the resilience of the American people when facing times of crisis. Nineteen years ago, we banded together to protect one another, and responded to unknown dangers with love, bravery and tolerance – for the sake of our country, we must summon these better angels once again.”

