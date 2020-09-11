Advertisement

Flags at half staff in remembrance of 9-11 victims and survivors

Governor Mills order in accordance with directive from President Trump
(WILX)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Flags are lowered to half staff Friday in honor of both the victims and survivors of 9-11.

That directive coming from Governor Mills in accordance with President Trump.

Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue loss
Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue loss

Governor Mills also released this statement-

“Nineteen years ago today, in the wake of an unimaginable attack against our nation, Americans of all backgrounds stood together, united not only in our grief, but in our resolve to persevere. While terrorists that day took from us our loved ones, including cherished members of our Maine community, they also revealed the unshakable character and strength of the American spirit. Today, as we pause in solemn remembrance of those we lost, and as we pay unending gratitude to our heroic first responders, let us also remember the courage and conviction that carried us through those difficult moments and know that it continues to live on in us all these years later.”

(WAGM)

Senator Angus King also released a statement-

“On September 11th, 2001, unthinkable terror struck at the heart of our nation. Across the country, Americans watched together in horror as terrorist attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people – those who were simply going about their daily business, and those who undertook heroic efforts to help those in need. These vicious acts of hate sought to strike at our very values, but they did not succeed; in the dark days that followed, the strength of America shone through.

“We take this day to remember those who were lost on that terrible day. We take this day to honor the first responders, who put themselves at risk to serve others. And we take this day to also call to mind the national sense of unity that that shone through so brightly in the aftermath of these attacks, and the resilience of the American people when facing times of crisis. Nineteen years ago, we banded together to protect one another, and responded to unknown dangers with love, bravery and tolerance – for the sake of our country, we must summon these better angels once again.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble are performing FAFALO next Sunday afternoon.

Updated: 1 hour ago
An upcoming performance in Monson Maine requires both audience members as well as the actors to wear masks.

News

Mainers set to commemorate 9/11 anniversary despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Six people with Maine connections were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

News

Bangor School Committee Chairperson responds to online lesson incident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Chairperson Warren Caruso read a statement at Bangor's School Committee meeting.

News

Bangor church to host food drive accompanied by bells and chimes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The church will be accepting non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.

Latest News

News

York County remains high concern with COVID-19 cases, Maine CDC says

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are 82 cases at the York County Jail.

News

Casco Bay Lines receives another federal boost to offset coronavirus-related costs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It will also help offset the costs of having crews work one week on and one week off.

News

PCHC receives $1.2M to improve telehealth services

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
PCHC received a federal grant to expand and improve rural telehealth services.

News

Healthcare officials share mental health resources for employers

Updated: 15 hours ago
Healthcare officials say start by getting enough sleep, exercising, and practicing self-care.

News

Libraries work to provide access to communities

Updated: 15 hours ago
On Monday, the Bangor Public Library will re-open their children’s room to one household at a time by appointment.

News

Judge denies face covering request for NY man awaiting Bangor murder trial

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves' trial is set to begin later in September.