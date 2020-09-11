Advertisement

Downeast community reflects on 9/11

There was a sea of red, white and blue for a special event in Downeast, Maine.
There was a sea of red, white and blue for a special event in Downeast, Maine.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - September 11th is a day to honor and reflect as many still try to grasp what happened 19 years ago.

Along Route 1 near Columbia Falls, there was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

Jonesboro resident, Charlotte Dilworth, said, “I wouldn’t miss this for anything.”

Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, said, “We are going to begin this now as we raise the American Flag. I want to thank Lorain Harris, a Gold Star Mother, and Edward Cardinal a first responder from 911as they could raise the American flag." Worcester continued, “Hijackers took control of American Airlines flight 11 and flew into the heart of New York City and into the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower 1.”

Dilworth added, “We turned on the news, my husband wanted to watch a program at 11 o’clock and this came on, and we were heartbroken.”

“Those people made a decision that affected all of us, so when we do things like what we’re doing here today, they might seem silly and trite to some people. It’s not silly or trite to me and it’s not silly or trite to the people who support Wreaths Across America," Worcester said. She continued, “The flag symbolizes to so many it’s important and it symbolizes unity. As we remember 911, we remember not just the ones that have died, but the character that people that stepped up. The ones that ran into burning buildings.”

Stan Farmer, a Milbridge resident, said, “I gave a little to my country, I have gave a little to this and I appreciate what they are doing here.”

“It warms my heart. I’m glad that people are so patriotic," Dilworth added.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wreaths Across America held a flag-raising event at the Flag Ladies Monument.

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Owner, John Lorenz, has put in months of work with the state to make this happen.

News

Ahead of film premiere, John Bapst alum gives students advice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A film made by a John Bapst graduate will have its premiere in Bangor this weekend.

News

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organizers for the event say even during this pandemic, it’s important we never forget that day.

Latest News

News

Artist displaying work at Bangor restaurant for National Recovery Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A local artist is using art to inspire those suffering from substance use disorders.

News

DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at Noon

News

Old Town man accused of Bangor bank robbery convicted of 2011 crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at Noon

News

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at Noon

News

Dedham School students remember and honor 9/11 victims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.

News

Orrington man charged after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.