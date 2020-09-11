Downeast community reflects on 9/11

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - September 11th is a day to honor and reflect as many still try to grasp what happened 19 years ago.

Along Route 1 near Columbia Falls, there was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

Jonesboro resident, Charlotte Dilworth, said, “I wouldn’t miss this for anything.”

Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, said, “We are going to begin this now as we raise the American Flag. I want to thank Lorain Harris, a Gold Star Mother, and Edward Cardinal a first responder from 911as they could raise the American flag." Worcester continued, “Hijackers took control of American Airlines flight 11 and flew into the heart of New York City and into the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower 1.”

Dilworth added, “We turned on the news, my husband wanted to watch a program at 11 o’clock and this came on, and we were heartbroken.”

“Those people made a decision that affected all of us, so when we do things like what we’re doing here today, they might seem silly and trite to some people. It’s not silly or trite to me and it’s not silly or trite to the people who support Wreaths Across America," Worcester said. She continued, “The flag symbolizes to so many it’s important and it symbolizes unity. As we remember 911, we remember not just the ones that have died, but the character that people that stepped up. The ones that ran into burning buildings.”

Stan Farmer, a Milbridge resident, said, “I gave a little to my country, I have gave a little to this and I appreciate what they are doing here.”

“It warms my heart. I’m glad that people are so patriotic," Dilworth added.

