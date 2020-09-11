DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education updated its color codes for schools Friday that guide them on safely returning to class.

York County’s color remains yellow. All of the other counties stayed green.

York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

Many schools in the state are already taking that approach.

Red means there’s a high risk with a recommendation for no in-person instruction.

The color codes are scheduled to be updated every two weeks.

