Advertisement

DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

All other counties in Maine are green
York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there.
York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there.(Maureen Halliday)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education updated its color codes for schools Friday that guide them on safely returning to class.

York County’s color remains yellow. All of the other counties stayed green.

York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

Many schools in the state are already taking that approach.

Red means there’s a high risk with a recommendation for no in-person instruction.

The color codes are scheduled to be updated every two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bangor man accused of bank robbery convicted of same crime in 2011

Updated: moments ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Police say 48-year-old Donald Turner made a threat at the bank before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

News

Dedham School students remember and honor 9/11 victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.

News

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.

Local

State Police investigate human remains found off I-95 in Sherman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The remains were discovered Thursday and are believed to be that of a man.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The state has now gone a week with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Flags at half staff in remembrance of 9-11 victims and survivors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Flags in Maine will be a half staff today in honor of victims and survivors of September 11th, 2001.

News

The Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble are performing FAFALO next Sunday afternoon.

Updated: 5 hours ago
An upcoming performance in Monson Maine requires both audience members as well as the actors to wear masks.

News

Mainers set to commemorate 9/11 anniversary despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Six people with Maine connections were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

News

Bangor School Committee Chairperson responds to online lesson incident

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Chairperson Warren Caruso read a statement at Bangor's School Committee meeting.

News

Bangor church to host food drive accompanied by bells and chimes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The church will be accepting non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.