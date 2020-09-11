Dedham School students remember and honor 9/11 victims

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, students in Dedham came together to honor and remember the lives lost.

Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.

At about 8:30 a.m., students and staff came together on the Dedham Athletic Field.

They held flags while singing the National Anthem, saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and observing a moment of silence for those lost.

“One of the mottos is never forget. As you know, these students weren’t around then, but we want to experience and remember what happened so we can continue to be a country that fights for the freedom of everyone,” said Tim Pearson, Physical Education Teacher at Dedham School.

Throughout the morning, students participated in other classroom activities to remember 9/11.

Big Bruce Springsteen fans here at Dedham Elementary School.😉 Students and faculty here are participating in the National Call to Wave Flags on 9/11. About 80 students are participating on this National Day of Service and Remembrance. WABI TV5 🇺🇸 Posted by Alyssa Thurlow on Friday, September 11, 2020

