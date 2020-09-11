Advertisement

Dedham School students remember and honor 9/11 victims

Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.
Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.
Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.(Alyssa Thurlow)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, students in Dedham came together to honor and remember the lives lost.

Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.

At about 8:30 a.m., students and staff came together on the Dedham Athletic Field.

They held flags while singing the National Anthem, saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and observing a moment of silence for those lost.

“One of the mottos is never forget. As you know, these students weren’t around then, but we want to experience and remember what happened so we can continue to be a country that fights for the freedom of everyone,” said Tim Pearson, Physical Education Teacher at Dedham School.

Throughout the morning, students participated in other classroom activities to remember 9/11.

Big Bruce Springsteen fans here at Dedham Elementary School.😉 Students and faculty here are participating in the National Call to Wave Flags on 9/11. About 80 students are participating on this National Day of Service and Remembrance. WABI TV5 🇺🇸

Posted by Alyssa Thurlow on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The state has now gone a week with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Flags at half staff in remembrance of 9-11 victims and survivors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Flags in Maine will be a half staff today in honor of victims and survivors of September 11th, 2001.

News

The Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble are performing FAFALO next Sunday afternoon.

Updated: 4 hours ago
An upcoming performance in Monson Maine requires both audience members as well as the actors to wear masks.

Latest News

News

Mainers set to commemorate 9/11 anniversary despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Six people with Maine connections were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

News

Bangor School Committee Chairperson responds to online lesson incident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Chairperson Warren Caruso read a statement at Bangor's School Committee meeting.

News

Bangor church to host food drive accompanied by bells and chimes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The church will be accepting non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.

News

York County remains high concern with COVID-19 cases, Maine CDC says

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are 82 cases at the York County Jail.

News

Casco Bay Lines receives another federal boost to offset coronavirus-related costs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It will also help offset the costs of having crews work one week on and one week off.

News

PCHC receives $1.2M to improve telehealth services

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
PCHC received a federal grant to expand and improve rural telehealth services.