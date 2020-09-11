Clear & Chilly Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With high pressure in control, skies will remain clear tonight with a chilly night ahead. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s north, to lower and middle 40s south.

The center of high pressure will move over the state tomorrow with mainly sunny skies once again. The humidity will stay low with highs a couple degrees warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will start out on the dry side with mostly sunny skies, however, as we head into the afternoon, more clouds will push into the region. These clouds are associated with a cold front that will pass the state early Monday morning. Along with this, a few showers are likely. Highs on Sunday will be much cooler across the north with some 50s and 60s, low 70s south. A strong high pressure system once again builds in for Monday and Tuesday. This will bring us mainly sunny skies both days, along with cooler temperatures and low humidity. Highs on both days will generally top out in the 60s statewide.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Lows will drop back to the upper 30s to mid 40s statewide and a calm wind.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. Highs will run in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine to start with increasing clouds for the afternoon. A few showers possible later in the evening and at night. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s south, cooler with 50s to mid 60s north.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and cooler across the state. Highs will top out in the 50s north, low to mid 60s south.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.