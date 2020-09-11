Casco Bay Lines receives another federal boost to offset coronavirus-related costs

CASCO, Maine (WMTW) -Casco Bay Lines is getting nearly $2 million from the federal government to help bolster efforts to sanitize their fleet of ferries and keep crew and passengers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The money will cover purchasing protective equipment, sanitizing vessels, and inform passengers of health safety measures, officials said.

It will also help offset the costs of having crews work one week on and one week off.

“This is for the safety of the crews and customers, without which one he possibility of shutting down would be very real and disastrous since we’re the lifeline to the people who live and work on the Casco Bay islands,” said Casco Bay Lines General Manager Hank Berg.

The Casco Bay Island Transit District had previously received $2.6 million in federal CARES Act money. This latest round of funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

