Breezy, Cooler & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A northerly breeze will usher cooler and very comfortable air into the state today. High pressure over the Great Lakes region will slide eastward over the 24-48 hours keeping our weather nice and quiet through most of the weekend. Lingering clouds to start our Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies as the morning progresses with a good deal of sunshine expected for the afternoon. The cooler and less humid air in place will result in below average temperatures today as highs only reach the low to mid-60s for most locales. Dewpoints will continue to drop to the upper 30s and low 40s for most spots today making for a nice, refreshing feel to the air today. Clear skies and light winds tonight will make for a cool night with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. We could see some patchy frost in low lying areas over northern parts of the state by daybreak.

High pressure will give us a spectacular start to the weekend with lots of sunshine Saturday, light wind and seasonable temperatures. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will climb to the mid-60s to low 70s for highs. Our next chance of rain will head our way on Sunday. The latest data has slowed things down a bit and have backed off on the amount of rainfall moving into the state. We’ll start Sunday with increasing clouds followed by a chance of showers over northern and western parts of the state later in the day. At this point, it looks like most areas will stay dry for the day Sunday with a better chance for a few showers crossing the state Sunday night. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s to near 70°. A few showers may linger into the early morning hours on Monday but otherwise expect sunshine to return Monday as high pressure builds into the region. This will bring us a nice day Monday with skies turning mostly sunny and high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Turning mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs between 57°-67°. North wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 37°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 65°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible over northern and western parts of the state later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70°.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

