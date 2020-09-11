Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday morning in Belfast, nearly a hundred people gathered on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 19 years ago.

A moment of silence followed by a bugle call kicked off the morning.

Folks began walking across the bridge and back at exactly 8:46.

That’s when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

Organizers for the event say even during this pandemic, it’s important we never forget that day.

“It’s a symbol of community and patriotism, but I think too that it’s important. The virus is real, it’s affected a lot of people, but at the same time, Americans, we don’t bow down. We’re fighters. Whether it’s a foreign enemy or whether it’s a virus," said Jeff Trafton, Waldo County Sheriff.

Folks returned to the local VFW afterward to honor the memory of those who died on 9-11.

