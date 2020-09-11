Advertisement

Belfast community takes part in 9/11 memorial walk

Belfast 9/11 ceremony
Belfast 9/11 ceremony(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday morning in Belfast, nearly a hundred people gathered on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 19 years ago.

A moment of silence followed by a bugle call kicked off the morning.

Folks began walking across the bridge and back at exactly 8:46.

That’s when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

Organizers for the event say even during this pandemic, it’s important we never forget that day.

“It’s a symbol of community and patriotism, but I think too that it’s important. The virus is real, it’s affected a lot of people, but at the same time, Americans, we don’t bow down. We’re fighters. Whether it’s a foreign enemy or whether it’s a virus," said Jeff Trafton, Waldo County Sheriff.

Folks returned to the local VFW afterward to honor the memory of those who died on 9-11.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downeast community reflects on 9/11

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was a sea of red, white, and blue at a special flag waving event.

News

Wreaths Across America holds flag waving event Downeast

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wreaths Across America held a flag-raising event at the Flag Ladies Monument.

News

Marijuana shop in Northport prepares to open to adult-use sales next month

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Owner, John Lorenz, has put in months of work with the state to make this happen.

News

Ahead of film premiere, John Bapst alum gives students advice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A film made by a John Bapst graduate will have its premiere in Bangor this weekend.

Latest News

News

Artist displaying work at Bangor restaurant for National Recovery Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A local artist is using art to inspire those suffering from substance use disorders.

News

DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at Noon

News

Old Town man accused of Bangor bank robbery convicted of 2011 crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at Noon

News

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at Noon

News

Dedham School students remember and honor 9/11 victims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nearly 80 students participated in A National Call to Wave Flags.

News

Orrington man charged after barricading himself inside Bangor apartment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bangor Police say the man inside the apartment wouldn’t come out, so they called in their tactical and crisis negotiations teams.