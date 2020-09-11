Advertisement

Bangor School Committee Chairperson responds to online lesson incident

The Bangor School Committee Chairperson is responding to concerns after social media post.
The Bangor School Committee Chairperson is responding to concerns after social media post.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Head of the Bangor School Committee speaking out after the father of a middle school student took a video of his daughter’s teacher giving an online lesson to students about identifying themselves.

That video was shared on social media and drew tense reactions from community members.

Chairperson, Warren Caruso, read a statement he prepared at a Bangor School Committee meeting.

He said what happened was “disappointing.”

He said the situation raises concerns for not only teachers but also the district.

Caruso said he understands people have all different kinds of views on certain topics, but everyone needs to be respectful.

He added that the Bangor School Committee is committed to promoting a community where everyone feels like they are treated equally.

He said the committee will continue to train staff in anti-racism and equity.

“Life is not the same for all of us in the color of our skin, sexuality and gender all play a part in the opportunities that we have and how we are treated by others.We approved the decisions to add curriculum with discussions On social equity issues including targeted privileges identities. Administration staff teachers have our support and having these difficult discussions with provoke conversation that should lead to us having a better understanding of each other. Leading to a more inclusive community where everyone feels they are treated equally," Caruso read.

The father took down the post and he and his wife apologized.

He also told TV5 their 12-year-old daughter’s assignment asked her to identify her sexual orientation, religion, chosen gender, and race and they found those to be inappropriate for her age.

Caruso says he encourages people to call the administration if they have any concerns about student lessons.

Here is the part of Warren Caruso’s prepared statement:

“We are in very challenging times. I look back on my life and I don’t remember a more divided time in our country. People are anxious. They are mad and are on edge and we need more kindness and support during these challenging and troubling moments. We understand there are different opinions and thoughts on all subjects. Seems like everything today is politicized and you either have to stand on one side or the other. I believe that the majority of us stand somewhere in the middle and want solutions to the many problems that we face. Often these are.... play out on social media. The posts are often nasty , hateful, disrespectful and in my opinion sometimes shameful. We need to treat each other better. Regardless of the view of our topics. The world is changing and as a community and as a district, we want to be a part of the changes that are occurring. We must be more excepting and understanding of what it’s like to walk in other people’s shoes. Life is not the same for all of us in the color of our skin, sexuality, and gender all play a part in the opportunities that we have and how we are treated by others. We as a committee are 100% committed to the training of our staff in the areas of anti-racism and equity. We approved the decisions to add curriculum with discussions on social equity issues including targeted privileges identities. Our administration staff teachers have our support and having these difficult discussions with provoke conversation that should lead to us having a better understanding of each other. Leading to a more inclusive community where everyone feels they are treated equally. Last week’s situation with a teacher being recorded was disappointing. The situation has raised concerns for teachers, the district, the community members, and educators, teaching various pathways. Administrators and teachers have worked hard and done an incredible job to come up with a plan to return to schools. Educators will not be subject to this type of treatment and then I’ll be recorded and posted on social media. Please I urge you to pick up the phone and communicate if you have concerns. Our administration is here to listen. We have a tremendous school system. Let’s work together to keep it strong.”

