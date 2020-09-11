Bangor International Airport holds ceremony to remember 9/11

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor International Airport held a small ceremony Friday morning to remember 9/11.

The airport was largely empty, but the traditional remembrance message was still read.

Airport staff and TSA employees stood for moments of silence Friday morning at 8:46, 9:02, and 10:28.

Bagpipers played ‘Amazing Grace’ between the announcements.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection, TSA, and the Bangor International Airport would like to invite you in joining us in observing a moment of silence for those who perished on that tragic day.”

The airport has observed 9/11 every year since the attack happened.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.