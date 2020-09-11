Bangor church to host food drive accompanied by bells and chimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor church is again offering its chimes concert in exchange for donated food.

Sunday, Sept. 13 from noon until 1 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor will accept non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.

People can then enjoy a half hour bell and chimes concert from the church’s historic bell tower, keeping social distancing in mind.

All donated food will be given to the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Bangor.

To date, the Second Sunday food drive has collected close to 17-hundred pounds of food.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.