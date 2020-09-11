Artist displaying work at Bangor restaurant for National Recovery Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - September is National Recovery Month.

A local artist is using art to inspire those suffering from substance use disorders.

Elizabeth Mikotowicz has more than two dozen pieces of art on display at Tea & Tarts on State Street in Bangor all month long.

Elizabeth had her own struggle with addiction and spent time in prison for drug charges.

Now sober, she’s using her talent and sharing it with the world.

“Second chances are beautiful and they can happen. You just have to find something to replace that time when you’re in active addiction. I replaced it with painting and art because it’s something I can control."

Poster copies of Elizabeth’s work are available for $35.

She’s also working on a memoir about her struggle with addiction.

You can view her work on her Facebook page.

