Artist displaying work at Bangor restaurant for National Recovery Month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - September is National Recovery Month.

Elizabeth Mikotowicz has more than two dozen pieces of art on display at Tea & Tarts on State Street in Bangor all month long.

Elizabeth had her own struggle with addiction and spent time in prison for drug charges.

Now sober, she’s using her talent and sharing it with the world.

“Second chances are beautiful and they can happen. You just have to find something to replace that time when you’re in active addiction. I replaced it with painting and art because it’s something I can control."

Artist, Elizabeth Mikotowicz
Poster copies of Elizabeth’s work are available for $35.

She’s also working on a memoir about her struggle with addiction.

You can view her work on her Facebook page.

