An upcoming performance in Monson Maine requires both audience members as well as the actors to wear masks.

Monson , Maine (WABI) - Using colorful Balinese wooden masks and huge, spectacular puppets, FAFALO! is a comic fantasy about what happens when a ludicrously unqualified buffoon is accidentally named king. The puppets were made by Maine puppet-maker Libby Marcus.

Wacky, whimsical and ultimately uplifting, FAFALO! will delight both adults and children.

The performance was made possible though a partnership between Monson Arts and the Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Tickets are only $5 per person. Thanks to local donors and supporters, admission was capped at five dollars as compared to the usual $20 ticket fee. There are 100 seats available to fill.

FAFALO! was rehearsed entirely outdoors in accordance with public safety protocols. This performance fully complies with all guidelines set down by the state of Maine for outdoor performances. Audiences must sit in predetermined, physically-distanced seating areas. They must also be required to comply with protocols including methods of entrance and egress, maintaining social distance and wearing masks when not seated

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.