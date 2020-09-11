Advertisement

An upcoming performance in Monson Maine requires both audience members as well as the actors to wear masks.

Members of the Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble are performing FAFALO next Sunday afternoon.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monson , Maine (WABI) - Using colorful Balinese wooden masks and huge, spectacular puppets, FAFALO! is a comic fantasy about what happens when a ludicrously unqualified buffoon is accidentally named king. The puppets were made by Maine puppet-maker Libby Marcus.

Wacky, whimsical and ultimately uplifting, FAFALO! will delight both adults and children.

The performance was made possible though a partnership between Monson Arts and the Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Tickets are only $5 per person. Thanks to local donors and supporters, admission was capped at five dollars as compared to the usual $20 ticket fee. There are 100 seats available to fill.

FAFALO! was rehearsed entirely outdoors in accordance with public safety protocols. This performance fully complies with all guidelines set down by the state of Maine for outdoor performances. Audiences must sit in predetermined, physically-distanced seating areas. They must also be required to comply with protocols including methods of entrance and egress, maintaining social distance and wearing masks when not seated

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flags at half staff in remembrance of 9-11 victims and survivors

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Flags in Maine will be a half staff today in honor of victims and survivors of September 11th, 2001.

Community

#BlueLivesMatter Softball Tournament honors Trooper Mickael Nunez

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Teams made up of local law enforcement will compete in a double elimination co-ed softball tournament.

Community

Maine veterans and National Guard members kick off Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Participants met this morning at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta to complete 22 days of pushups.

Community

Local Eagle Scout Candidate assisting community electronically

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Eagle Scout Candidate Ryan Kelley aims to address the gap by hosting an online learning computer drive.

Latest News

Community

Maine Troop Greeters “greet” in new way

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
With the help of the airport and a local marketing firm, they are still able to share their smiles and appreciation with those in uniform.

Community

Winslow Community Cupboard hands out 500 boxes of food

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Each box contained 25 pounds of produce such as corn, carrots, squash and potatoes.

News

Red Cross opening Bangor donor center Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
The Bangor blood donation center will be open this coming Friday.

News

USDA awards over $5 million to rural Maine community facilities

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $5.4 million to help eight essential community facilities in rural Maine.

News

Stories from the sea

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
Penobscot Marine Museum presents Salted Tale: Stories from the Sea

News

Penobscot Theatre Company offering virtual acting classes

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Starting next Tuesday kids can get back to the stage -- via computer -- by participating in one of several eight week long courses for their age group.