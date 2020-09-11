Ahead of film premiere, John Bapst alum gives students advice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A film made by a John Bapst graduate will have its premiere in Bangor this weekend.



He talked to current students about his path to the movie industry.



Jules Vincent graduated from John Bapst in 1992.



Back then, he went by Julio Desanctis.



Jules Vincent is his screen name.



His horror film, Alive, will play at the Bangor Drive In Friday and Saturday.



Vincent spoke to nearly 300 Bapst students today over Zoom detailing what it takes to get a movie to the big screen.

“to get your work made, it takes, even from the time I wrote the script with my writing partner, I think that was 4 1/2 years ago,” he expained. “From the concept to screen to the release, that’s a long time for a project to come to fruition.”

He also gave three pieces of advice for those wanting to follow in his footsteps.

Finish college, not just for the degree, but for the help fellow alums can give you.

Create your own content. You need to practice and see what works.

And support fellow artists. This will help you meet talented, like minded people.

After playing at the drive in this weekend, Alive will be available for purchase on demand next week.

