Trump Administration announces ban on evictions due to COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Trump Administration announced on Sept. 1 a ban on evictions through the end of the year for tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the pandemic.

The order from the CDC would would impose criminal penalties on landlords who violate the ban.

Penquis has a COVID related relief program that’s already helped nearly 650 applicants since March.

That’s just a dent in the number of people who still need help.

“We have over a thousand inquiries still, that people are looking for assistance," said Jennifer Giosia, Director of Housing and Energy Services at Penquis. "And these are people that their income was affected by COVID. So they have a reduction in hours, or they’re on unemployment, they’ve lost their jobs. The demand and the need is so high.”

If you need rental assistance because of economic hardship caused by COVID-19, visit mainehousing.org and click on “expanded rent relief programs”.

