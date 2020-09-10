BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time to get your flu shot.



That’s what a local doctor we spoke with tells TV5.



Northern Light’s Sarah Irving says she tells her patients to get the shot by the end of October at the latest.



She says it’s realistic we could have an influenza pandemic alongside the current coronavirus pandemic.



Having both viruses at the same time would put a person at a much higher risk.

“There are many symptoms that overlap between COVID-19 and influenza, so it will be difficult to know what people might have without testing,” explained Irving. “If you at least know that you are protected from influenza and we have a good vaccine that has matched to the circulating strains, you could at least be reassured in that.”

Irving says the CDC is making 20-million more doses of the flu shot this year to meet demand.

They usually prepare around 175-million.

She also says getting a flu shot at your local pharmacy is safe and a fine avenue to follow to get your shot.

