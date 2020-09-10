The annual ‘Hire a Vet’ campaign is looking to hire 100 veterans

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) -The Hire a Vet Campaign is trying to have 100 employers hire 100 veterans in 100 days.

Businesses like Dead River Company and Tilson Technology, which are run by veterans, have participated.

This is the sixth year for the annual campaign.

So far, over 1,300 veterans have been hired since 2015, and 881 employers have participated.

Registration for job seekers and employers is open until the event kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.