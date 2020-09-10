Advertisement

Students in Lewiston affected by shortage of bus drivers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEWSITON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston school officials are changing the plan for busing students to Connors Elementary School this fall.

Thanks to a bus driver shortage, the school district is going to use staggered arrival and departure times at the school.

Initially, Superintendent Jake Langlais said students who live less than a mile away from the school would have to walk. The new plan avoids having students walking, but does cut into class time.

“We will lose a little bit of instructional time, but it will allow kids to stay in their rooms and be dismissed for their bus when appropriate,” Langlais said.

The first day of school in Lewiston is Sept. 14. The district is still hoping to hire bus drivers.

