Scattered Evening Showers & Storms, Bright, Breezy & Cooler Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze on the backside of high pressure located southeast of New England brought most of Maine another warm and muggy day today. Far northern Maine saw clouds, scattered showers and much cooler temps as they were located north of a cold front that divided the warm and humid air to the south of the front to the chillier air north of the front. As the cold front works south through Maine it will bring scattered showers and isolated thundershowers to our region this evening. Once the front moves to our south later tonight a northwest breeze will begin to usher a cooler and less humid air-mass into Northern New England.

High pressure building into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine tomorrow and Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will range from upper 50s and low 60s over northern parts of Maine to the mid 60s to low 70s from the Bangor Region on south. The combination of a clear sky, light wind and dry air-mass will lead to chilly conditions across Maine later tomorrow night, with some of the deeper sheltered valleys well inland possibly seeing a bit of patchy frost by early Saturday morning. After a cool start, the temps will warm into the mid 60s to low 70s from north to south across our region Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Look for increasing clouds Sunday morning, with afternoon and evening scattered showers possible as a storm crossing southeastern Canada pulls a cold front across New England. High pressure moving into the Northeast from southern Canada will bring sunshine and cool temps back to Maine for Monday, Tuesday and likely Wednesday as well.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thundershowers then partly cloudy late, with a south breeze becoming northwest between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper 50s north and 60s to near 70 south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a variable breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely developing later in the day and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Sunny, with high temps in the 60s.

