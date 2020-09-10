Police say teenager killed in Machiasport crash Wednesday night
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say one person has died after a fatal crash in Machisaport Wednesday night.
15-year-old Garrett Sprague of Machiasport was riding his motorized bicycle on Port Road.
Police say he was riding in the opposite lane just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, before being struck by a vehicle heading the other way.
Police add thick fog and poor visibility are factors in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
