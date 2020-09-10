Advertisement

Police say teenager killed in Machiasport crash Wednesday night

Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say one person has died after a fatal crash in Machisaport Wednesday night.

15-year-old Garrett Sprague of Machiasport was riding his motorized bicycle on Port Road.

Police say he was riding in the opposite lane just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, before being struck by a vehicle heading the other way.

Police add thick fog and poor visibility are factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

