Police say teenager killed in Machiasport crash Wednesday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say one person has died after a fatal crash in Machisaport Wednesday night.

15-year-old Garrett Sprague of Machiasport was riding his motorized bicycle on Port Road.

Police say he was riding in the opposite lane just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, before being struck by a vehicle heading the other way.

Police add thick fog and poor visibility are factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

