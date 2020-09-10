Advertisement

Police issue Silver Alert for missing man from Addison

Police say Beauregard hasn't been seen since Tuesday.
Police say Beauregard hasn't been seen since Tuesday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WMTW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Maine man last seen on Tuesday.

Daniel F. Beauregard, 76, of Addison, left Down East Community Hospital in Machias on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Police said Beauregard was driving a 2014 red Ford Focus with Maine license plate 7893A2.

Officials said Beauregard has undocumented mental faculty issues.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Washington County Regional Communication Center at 207-255-8308.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge denies face covering request for man awaiting murder trial

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves' trial is set to begin later in September.

News

Maine’s wedding industry facing numerous challenges during COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Like other industries around Maine, they’re doing their best to remain optimistic, and they ask their clients to do the same.

News

Time to get your flu shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Doctor says it’s realistic we could have an influenza pandemic alongside the current coronavirus pandemic.

News

Noose allegedly found in Washington Academy teacher’s classroom, investigations underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school wasn’t made aware of the incident until last month.

Latest News

News

MPA Announces COVID-19 guidelines for high school fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They also are recommending for the fall, volleyball may be played outside to keep athletes engaged.

News

Police say teenager killed in Machiasport crash Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
15-year-old Garrett Sprague of Machiasport was riding his motorized bicycle on Port Road.

News

A man from Charleston continues to grow giant pumpkins

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Morgan says this year all of his biggest pumpkins are around 1,400 pounds.

News

PCHC to provide shelter services to homeless population staying at Ramada Inn

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Staff will be available 24/7 for residents. They will be connecting them to resources they need.

News

Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Bangor trucking company

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
On Wednesday afternoon, Maine CDC opened a worksite outbreak investigation associated with Hartt Transportation in Bangor.

News

Maine DOL gives update on state unemployment filings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Last week, the Maine Department of Labor recorded 1,100 individuals filing for state aid and 1,700 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.