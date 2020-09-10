Police issue Silver Alert for missing man from Addison

MACHIAS, Maine (WMTW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Maine man last seen on Tuesday.

Daniel F. Beauregard, 76, of Addison, left Down East Community Hospital in Machias on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Police said Beauregard was driving a 2014 red Ford Focus with Maine license plate 7893A2.

Officials said Beauregard has undocumented mental faculty issues.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Washington County Regional Communication Center at 207-255-8308.

