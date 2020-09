MACHIASPORT, Maine (WABI) -Washington County dispatchers say police are investigating a serious crash in Machiasport.

It happened after 8 o’clock on Route 92, also known as the Port Road.

According to Washington County dispatchers, Route 92 was closed between “the slip and the Machiasport Town Garage.”

It has since reopened.

