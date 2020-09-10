Advertisement

Police investigate burglary in Hermon

Police investigate Hermon burglary
Police investigate Hermon burglary(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Officials with the Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in Hermon.

They say it happened Tuesday night at Central Maine Harley Davidson on Route 2.

Police haven’t released any details yet as to what items may have been taken.

If you have any information, give the Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office a call at 947-4585.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Justice Foundation announces launch of Racial Justice Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Maine Justice Foundation launching a Racial Justice Fund.

News

Trump Administration announces ban on evictions due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The order would impose criminal penalties on landlords who violate the ban.

News

Judge to decide if former Newport lawyer accused of theft can return to Canada

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client is asking to go back to Canada.

News

First Circuit Court of Appeals hears case involving Calvary Chapel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Leaders of Calvary Chapel filed a lawsuit against the governor in May over her COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest News

Crime

Judge still deciding on murder suspects request for no mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A man from New York accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield was in court via video conference asking a judge not to wear a mask during trial.

Local

Business thrives in Greenville as region has strong tourism season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Unlike many who have struggled, Indian Hill Trading Post in Greenville has thrived all summer.

Local

Tradewinds locations sold to Mass-based company

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Energy North purchased Tradewinds locations in Ellsworth, Orland, Veazie, Hampden, Brewer, Old Town, Eddington and Bangor.

News

Eagle Lake Carriage Road will undergo construction starting next year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The project will improve the road surface and drainage features, and stabilize several sections of retaining walls.

News

Rock climber rescued after suffering severe head injury on Bald Mountain

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
She was taken to a hospital in Lewiston.

News

New York man accused of murder to appear in Bangor court on Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Reeves is charged with the 2017 murder of Sally Shaw.