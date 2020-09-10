Advertisement

PCHC to provide shelter services to homeless population staying at Ramada Inn

Staff will be available 24/7 for residents. They will be connecting them to resources they need.
Lori Dwyer, President and CEO of PCHC, tells WABI they will be able to provide the same services at the Ramada that are offered at the Hope House Shelter.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more about the changes underway at the Ramada Inn in Bangor.

It comes after Penobscot Community Health Care secured the hotel to house people who are homelessness.

Hope House operates a shelter, transitional housing, and an integrated care clinic offering both medical and mental health services on Corporate Drive in Bangor.

Dwyer says they’re able to house up to 60 people.

Ramada Bangor
Ramada Bangor(WABI)

There is a separate wing of the hotel for those who are diagnosed with coronavirus or those who are in need of isolation.

The Ramada Inn is currently closed to the public.

No visitors other than staff providing services will be allowed to enter.

PCHC is working to provide more security to the hotel.

“The front entrance will be the main entrance to the facility. We’re actually adding some additional desks there so we can do COVID-19 screening. We’re going to have a temperature screening and all that at the front door as well. There’s additional security being put in place for the other entrances and exits.”

Lori Dwyer, President and CEO of Penobscot Community Health Care

Additional security cameras will be added as well.

A fence is also being installed on the property to address concerns of nearby property owners.

PCHC officials say this transition is not intended to be permanent.

The lease provided to Maine State Housing Authority is for the month of September, with the option to renew in the following months.

“This new arrangement offers us the flexibility to get back to serving the same number of people in need that we were able to serve prior to the onset of the pandemic. Because the pandemic triggered decreases in census at all the area shelters to ensure proper physical distancing, this solution gives us the opportunity to get those beds back into the community. By securing the entire facility, we will better be able to foster a safe environment while continuing to link our guests with needed services, we’ve worked closely with the City of Bangor to get to this good solution, and we’re so grateful for the support of the city, the property owner, and other stakeholders.”

Lori Dwyer, President and CEO of Penobscot Community Health Care

