PCHC receives $1.2M to improve telehealth services

Money going to PCHC through a federal grant.
Money going to PCHC through a federal grant.(AP Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care in Bangor is getting a federal grant to expand and improve rural telehealth services.

This funding was provided through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Rural Telehealth Network Grant Program.

“Community health centers are the backbone of Maine’s rural health care system.  During the COVID-19 pandemic, these medical providers are needed now more than ever,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement.  “This important funding will assist Penobscot Community Health Care by expanding rural telemedicine services in the area to ensure that all residents remain safe and healthy amid this public health crisis.”

We’re told the $1.2M grant will support PCHC with covering costs for programs in Winterport and Jackman that will help train paramedics in a variety of ways.

"Winterport to train paramedics to perform urgent care skills under the direction of an Emergency Department (ED) physician via telemedicine, respond to acute 911 calls with the local volunteer ambulance staff and provide in-home community paramedicine services, and pilot an ED physician consult program.

“We are absolutely thrilled and grateful for this generous support from HRSA,” said Penobscot Community Health Care President and CEO Lori Dwyer. “The parahealth program, based in Jackman, is groundbreaking in Maine and nationally and will ultimately provide this rural community with much greater access to high quality, emergent care. Across the country, rural communities are desperately in need of this access. This grant allows us to pioneer and provide an excellent model of care.”

This funding will assist PCHC with covering costs for the Critical Access Physician Extender Program in Jackman and the Critical Access Physician Consultation Pilot Program in

Senator Collins, the Chairman of the Aging Committee, and Senator King helped to secure more than $1 million in Marchnearly $13 million in April, and nearly $4 million this month for Maine health centers to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies, and boost telehealth capacity in response to this coronavirus pandemic."

