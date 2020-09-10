Advertisement

Old Town sports consignment shop to close

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A sports gear consignment shop in Old Town is closing its doors after two years in business.

Replay Sports has begun the transition of selling off all their inventory.

The owner, Amy Albert, says they’re being forced to close due to economic impacts of COVID-19.

Albert opened the store with the goal of selling sports gear at more affordable prices for local families.

Albert said she was proud of what she provided to the community.

Albert said, “Gave a place for people to bring their stuff and then ,of course, buy the stuff as well. We definitely going to miss just being part of the community and being part of that.”

They still have items available.

Replay Sports is located at 240 Main Street in Old Town.

To see what’s left in the store and to check their hours, you can visit their Facebook page.

