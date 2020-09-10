MPA Announces COVID-19 guidelines for high school fall sports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Assoication drawing on the guidance from multiple agencies has put out the recommendations for fall sports guidance.

The MPA is moving football and volleyball to late winter/early spring.

They also are recommending for the fall, volleyball may be played outside to keep athletes engaged.

Football may also play 7x7 or touch football to stay engaged.

We'll have more coming up on the newscasts at 5 and 6

