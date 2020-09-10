Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy & Muggy Today, A Few PM Shower/Storms Possible

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front remains stalled out across the northern half of the state this morning. A weak area of low pressure will ride along the stalled cold front today, dragging the cold front through the state this afternoon and evening.  As the front moves through, we will see a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It’ll be another warm and muggy day with highs in the 70s to near 80° and dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Any scattered showers or thunderstorms will exit the area early tonight as the cold front pushes to our south and east followed by some partial clearing late. The wind will shift to the north behind the front tonight ushering cooler and less humid air into the state as the night progresses. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s for nighttime lows.

Cooler and very comfortable air will be in place for the day Friday. We may see some lingering clouds early but those are expected to clear out early and give way to mostly sunny skies for most locales by afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will feel more fall-like with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. High pressure will give us a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s to around 70° Saturday. Our next chance of rain will arrive Sunday mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° Sunday. The rain won’t stick around long as we’ll be back to sunshine and pleasant weather on Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs 70°-80°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending then mostly cloudy with partial clearing late. Lows between 46°-56°. Wind will become north 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 59°-67°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with showers developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

