Maine’s wedding industry facing numerous challenges during COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life.

But for many couples, that has not been the case since the pandemic began - which has postponed or even canceled nuptials.

That’s made it challenging for those working in the wedding industry, too.

“Half of my weddings this season were canceled and half of them were postponed,” said Gwen Weitkamp, Owner of Fiddleheads & Finery. “I had one who were residents of Maine that went through.”

Fiddleheads & Finery is a wedding and event planning company.

Many of the couples Weitkamp consults had to scale back their nuptials, making it a challenge for her business, too.

“I think a lot of us had to take on a secondary job to get us through. I think that’s just a Mainer thing. You just do what you need to do to get through,” said Weitkamp.

Reuben Bell and Fausto Pifferrer of Blue Elephant Events & Catering in Saco say they are down a million dollars in projected sales for this year.

This full production and catering company is looking to the future, but is fearful as to what the next seven months could bring.

“What happens is people’s mentality turn a little different,” said Pifferrer. "Some people will break up. Some people will get pregnant. Some people will buy a house and the wedding will no longer be as important, and then you have the fear, is COVID-19 sticking around for another 6 months?

Due to restrictions, some couples have had to cut their wedding head count.

But that is not feasible for a business-like Blue Elephant.

“No one would ever set out to start a company that necessarily caters small events only because there’s no money in that,” explained Bell.

“You can’t do a party of six people,” said Pifferrer. “It’ll eat up with your chef and the person serving dinner, and you’re now paying for the party.”

Regardless of what size or type of wedding a couple has, most are still looking for the perfect dress and tuxedo, even at the last minute.

Henry’s Bridal Boutique in Bangor had one bride come in just 30 minutes before the ceremony.

"When we see somebody like that, we’re like, “alright, you’re open to something then we’re open to it. Let’s go work together,” said Molly Henry-Lincoln, co-owner of Henry’s Bridal Boutique.

Many vendors are still booking for 2021. Like other industries around Maine, they’re doing their best to remain optimistic, and they ask their clients to do the same.

“Just understand that we’re all here to work together and we’re all going to do the best to put a vision together," said Henry-Lincoln.

In June, more than 30 members of the Maine Wedding community came together to show solidarity for their industry impacted by the pandemic.

It’s part of the #PostponeDontCancel campaign.

